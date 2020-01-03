Local Veteran turns 100 years old on Saturday

TOWN OF OWEGO – A World War II veteran and former Prisoner of War is turning 100 tomorrow.

Endicott native Frank George is celebrating with friends and family at American Legion Post 1700 on Maple Street in West Endicott tomorrow.

George is a veteran of the Invasion of Sicily, where he was captured.

He spent almost two years in several prison camps doing various jobs for the Germans.

After a failed escape attempt, he finally did get out and met some British soldiers in Hanover, Germany in 1945.

George says the secret to a long life is to remember that new days always come.

“Don’t worry about tomorrow. It will come. And then take it a day at a time. Eventually you will get what you want,” says George.

George married Virginia Myers in 1947, and they stayed married until her death in 2007.

He was crucial to getting the VA to come to the Binghamton area.

George was a Senior Engineer at Binghamton University’s power plant for 20 years, until he retired in 1983.

He served two years as State Commander of the Ex-POW’s organization.

The celebration tomorrow begins at 1:00 pm.