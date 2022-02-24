BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite steeling themselves for weeks for the possibility, local Ukrainian-Americans say they’re shocked now that the threatened Russian invasion has finally begun.

Both Stephan Wasylko and Lubomyr Zobniw have been active in Ukrainian issues and have visited the country multiple times since it gained its independence 30 years ago.

They say they’ve been on the phone with relatives in the European country who say they are panicked and trying to flee westward away from the invading Russian forces.

For Zobniw, he feels he’s being cut off from being able to visit the country of his birth.

“If Ukraine loses, I don’t get to be in Ukraine. I cannot go and see the cemetery where my parents are buried,” says Zobniw.

Both men see the armed conflict as a David versus Goliath scenario in which Russia has far superior manpower and weaponry compared to Ukraine.

While they retain hope, they acknowledge the likelihood that Russian troops will capture the capital city of Kiev and depose the democratically elected government.

But Wasylko says the Ukrainians will never give up their desire for independence and freedom.

“Whatever happens, the Ukrainian spirit will live on. Ukrainians will continue to fight for what’s theirs. And ultimately, they will overcome because they have the moral and just cause,” says Wasylko.

Wasylko and Zobniw say that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Ukraine is part of Russia is a fantasy espoused by a deranged dictator.

They support the United States and its Western allies enforcing the strictest possible sanctions and penalties on Russia in the hopes that its people will rise up and overthrow Putin.