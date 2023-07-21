Local youth joins summit to learn the dangers of smoking and help to advocate others

BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A SUNY Adirondack youth conference is inspiring local teens to just say no to tobacco products.

Teenagers from Whitney Point, Johnson City, and Owego Schools recently joined 100 other high schoolers from around New York State at a four-day youth summit. Members of the conference are a part of Reality Check, a youth led program allowing teens to change the way future generations see tobacco. The summit focused on menthol-flavored tobacco products, how large companies attract teens and new smokers, and what we can do to stop the epidemic.

90% of adult smokers say they first tried smoking by age 18. With that, documents from the tobacco industry say that ‘today’s teenager is tomorrow’s potential regular customer.’ Reality Check teens learned how to tell their communities that the refuse to be a target anymore. They learned about marketing techniques used in movies, advertisements, and media, developing skills to help others not fall victim to smoking.

“The Reality Check Summit taught me a lot about Leadership skills,” said Julianna Alston, Reality Check Youth Member. “Working on these skills throughout the week helped me grow and learn about how I can educate people in my local community.”

During the summit teens were seen wearing ‘Its Not Just’ t-shirts, representing NYS current campaign against menthol-flavoring and the harmful effects of menthol flavored-tobacco products. ‘Its Not Just’ refers to menthol being not just a flavor, but a way for companies to attract teens. It also pays homage to the communities that are targeted by the tobacco industry and their experience with health problems resulting from tobacco use.

“Watching Reality Check youth members develop advocacy skills at Youth Summit was rewarding and reassuring that we have young leaders who care about the health of their local communities,” said Reality Check Coordinator, Nikole Hurlbert. “Not only did they participate in learning sessions to sharpen their skills, they were able to practice those skills by providing education to community members at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, NY.”

Reality Check of New York State is funded by the New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Tobacco Control’s, Tobacco Control Program of New York State. The program aims to reduce illness, disability, and death related to tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure,

Social media posts about youth summit can be found using #RCSummit23, #NotJustMenthol and #SeenEnoughTobacco.