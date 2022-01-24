BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is first day you can start filing your taxes, and a local organization wants to help you do so.

United Way of Broome County and 2-1-1 partnered with Broome County D-S-S to offer free tax prep to local residents.

It’s being offered through the I-R-S approved tax program, VITA.

United Way also partnered with My Free Taxes to provide a free filing service for anyone making less than 73 thousand per year.

Appointments are being scheduled for February 7th through April 12th.

To learn more visit U-W Broome dot org slash VITA.

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is also encouraging residents look into Free File as another free filing service.