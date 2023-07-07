(WIVT/WBGH) Summer is well underway and to some, there’s no better way to spend the season than with an evening full of live music. From folk to alternative to classical to pop, the variety of concerts around the community this season guarantees there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Below is a guide to upcoming shows in the area and where you can find them.

Binghamton July and Jazz Festival – July 7, 8, and 9

Join jazz lovers of all ages at the Downtown Binghamton July and Jazz Festival. Enjoy smooth sounds while shopping from a variety of vendors. The concert series is free all weekend. Music starts at noon. A concert from local favorite, Splash, is planned for Friday at 8 p.m. For a full calendar, visit julyfestbinghamton.com.

5th annual Harper M. Stantz Music Festival – July 9

Join the community in celebrating the life of late teen, Harper Stantz. The festival will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rod Serling Band stage in Binghamton’s Recreation Park. It is free to all who attend. Bands will play a variety of music from folk to a Grateful Dead tribute to classic rock and more. Food vendors will be available, and the park is open to all.

The Bundy Museum – July 14, 15, 26

The Bundy Museum’s Annex is home to many local names. On July 14, Missing Variables and Subject to Change will be performing at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6. Admission is $5. The following day, July 15, Second Suitor will headline a show featuring guests such as Mega Infinity, Into Sunday, and more. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bands will begin at 7. Admission is $5. Eventide Management presents a night full of rock, pop punk, and alternative favorites on July 26. Featuring Long Way Home, Weatherworn, No Take Backs, and more, music will start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30. The show is $10 for admission.

Concerts in Every Corner, Binghamton Philharmonic – July 20 and 21

The Binghamton Philharmonic is back with their pop-up show, Concerts in Every Corner. The orchestra is presenting the Empire Saxophone Quartet in a series of free shows to celebrate the summer. Thursday’s shows will be at the Ross Park Zoo at 11:20 a.m. and Columbus Park at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, you can find them at Cheri Lindsey Memorial Park at 11:20 a.m. and Fariview Park at 12:30 p.m.

Bands and Brews – July 21, August 11, September 8,

Visions Federal Credit Union and Mirabito Convenience Stores are presenting a block party for the public. Guests can enjoy live music in front of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena while enjoying food and drinks. Admission to this event is free. Bands featured in this series include Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns, White Wedding with RNR, and My So-Called Band. Visit Bands and Brews Block Party on Facebook for more information.

Spiedie Festival – August 4, 5, 6

The 39th annual Spiedie Festival and Balloon Rally is coming back to Otsinango Park. The three-day event has a lineup full of music and entertainment that anyone can enjoy. Friday, John Waite and Tommy Decarlo of Boston will take the stage at 6 p.m. for a night of classic rock with hits from the 70’s and 80’s. American Idol alum, Scotty McCreery will be performing at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Closing out the weekend will be Gavin DeGraw, who became a platinum artist after writing the theme song for ‘One Tree Hill,’ on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for the concerts are $20 per day, including admission to the festival. A weekend package is $60 and includes two tickets for each day, admission to the festival and concerts, and one VIP on-site parking pass.

Broome Bands Together – Every Tuesday at Otsinengo Park

Free community concerts are held every Tuesday at Otsinengo Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Local favorites such as the Yada Yadas, 2 Dollar Pistol, and many more are set to take the stage. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. A CHOW truck will be on site to collect donations. For more information visit gobroomecounty.com or check out Broome County Parks on Facebook.

Concerts in the Park – Every Wednesday at Hickories Park

For the 35th year, Tioga Art Council is hosting Concerts in the Park. The free concert series starts at 7 p.m. Located in Owego’s Hickories Park, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. For more information, visit tiogaartscouncil.org.

Open Mic Concerts – Every Wednesday at Dapper Rascal

Hosted by LoveStoned Band, guests can join local artists as they perform outside of Dapper Rascal Studio in Downtown Binghamton. A variety of local musicians will perform original songs, covers, raps, poetry, and more. If you’d like to participate, sign ups start at 7 p.m. If you’re there just to enjoy, music kicks off at 8. A special showcase from LoveStoned will be held prior.

The Stage at Little Italy Summer Concerts – Every Thursday at George W. Johnson Park

Following the weekly summer farmer’s market on Endicott’s Northside, Little Italy will be hosting a concert series. The 7 p.m. concerts are free to all who attend. The shows are relaxed and easy listening with performances from the accordion, American Songbook, a polka band, and more. To see the lineup for the summer shows, visit endicottny.com.

Vestal Community Band – Every Thursday

The Vestal Community Band will be holding concerts at various locations throughout Vestal for the remainder of the summer. Each concert starts at 6:30 pm. All are invited to attend. The band will also be playing a special show on July 13 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Town of Vestal. To check out the schedule of events, visit the Vestal Community Band’s Facebook page.

6 on the Square – Every Sunday at Lafayette Park

The Oxford listening room is presenting concerts to the public every Sunday at 2 p.m. Those in attendance can wrap up the weekend by enjoying bluegrass and folk music in the park. A full schedule of shows can be found on 6 on the Square’s website 6onthesquare.org.