BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In honor of Veterans Day, local elementary school students took the time to thank those who have served our country.

Johnson City, Chenango Forks, Broome County Catholic Schools, and Union-Endicott elementary school students have written more than 1,000 letters of thanks that will be delivered to veterans who live at the Oxford VA Home in Oxford, New York.

On Saturday, the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club will hand-deliver the letters to the home at 2 p.m.

The Motorcycle Club is a charitable organization that supports veterans and law enforcement. They have been delivering letters every year since 2020.