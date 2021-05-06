Local students get gift bags in memory of “Super Cooper” Busch

BINGHAMTON, NY – May 6th 2018 is the day that four year old Cooper Busch lost his battle with leukemia.

This day is now known as his angel day.

Cooper’s family has kept his legacy alive by starting the organization “Super Cooper Saves the Day.

The organization helps other families that are or were impacted by childhood cancer.

Every year, they look for ways to give back to local school districts.

This year, they went to 6 schools and gave each of them a bag filled with outdoor activities.

Tara Busch, Cooper’s Mother says this is their therapy, and if it wasn’t for things like this it would be hard getting out of bed each morning.

“Yeah so we just want to honor Cooper’s legacy and making people smile is what he was known for, so we always try to reach out to kids around his age and try to make them smile in honor of Cooper.”

Each bag was filled with balls, chalk, jump rope, throwing and catching toys and also bubbles for each student in the class.

Also, since some children are remote due to the pandemic the family partnered with Suzy Q’s to give each of those students a coupon for a free cone.