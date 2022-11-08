ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A heartwarming annual tradition returned to Home Brink Elementary in Endwell this morning as the youngsters honored those who have served.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade invited relatives or friends who have served in the military to Bring a Veteran to School Day.

They sang patriotic songs and learned about the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in defense of our country.

Army veteran Bryan Takacs said that it’s important for students to know what veterans have been through.

“Programs like this throughout the whole country so that way people know why we have freedom,” said Takacs.

Takacs, who works at the school, was also a guest of his grandson, kindergartner Jonathan Cleveland.

Joe Kane is also an Army veteran.

He said, “It’s hard to keep from having tears streaming down your face watching all the kids. It really seems like they were into it and very respectful. It was a great way to spend the morning.”

Kane was a guest of his twin daughters Scarlet and Ava who are both in second grade.