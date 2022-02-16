BINGHAMTON, NY – Local members of various faiths have come together to support an Afghan refugee family as it seeks a better life in our community.

These are “before” images of a home in Endicott that a local “Sponsor Circle” is providing for the Afghan family to live in.

The Sponsor Circle is made up of Catholics, Sikhs, Mennonites, Unitarians, Orthodox Christians and Muslims and has received guidance from members of another Sponsor Circle organized by the local Jewish community.

In addition to securing the rent-free home, the group has raised $20,000 to furnish the house with 8 beds, a washer and dryer and various essentials.

These are after pictures of the renovated home which the family moved into last Friday.

Volunteer Neva Kenny says the generosity and kindness displayed by the effort is inspiring

“We’ve all seen enough on the media, we’ve all read enough, that empathetic sided of human nature that I think has made this project move forward so quickly because this family really left food on the stove,” says Kenny.

Kenny says the experience has also been an opportunity to learn more about another culture such as the need for separate beds for a married couple, purchasing the appropriate food or selecting a residence in close proximity to a local mosque.

The Support Circle has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise more money to support the family.

Kenny says there are other ways to help as well.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email her at NevaAnnKenny@gmail.com.