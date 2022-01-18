BINGHAMTON, NY – A local animal shelter is sharing the results of their #BettyWhiteChallege.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge became popular across the Internet following the death of actress Betty White at age 99.

White, who was known to have a passion for animals, would have turned 100 on Monday.

Fans created the challenge, asking for a $5 donation to a local shelter in honor of White.

Every Cat’s Dream in Johnson City decided to take advantage of the situation and set up a separate donation link. The Broome County Humane Society and Animal Care Sanctuary did the same.

Every Cat’s Dream announced on social media that they raised over $6,000 from the donation link.

The money will be used for trap and release efforts.