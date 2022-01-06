JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local animal shelter has jumped on board with an internet challenge honoring the late actress, Betty White.

White, who passed away of natural causes on New Year’s Eve, would have turned 100 on January 17.

The #BettyWhiteChallege has gained steam over the past week, asking for donations to animal shelters in White’s honor.

White was known for being quite fond of animals, often mentioning her passion in interviews and appearances.

Every Cat’s Dream Rescue (formally Every Dog’s Dream) took to Facebook on Wednesday, to say they have had multiple inquires about donating for White.

The shelter has created a donation link for the challenge, which will be live through the 17th.

Donations can also be made by visiting the shelter inside the Petco Adoption Center, or by calling Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

They’ve also provided a number of items that can be donated as well:

– Paper Pellet Cat Litter

– Scoopable Cat Litter

– Kitten Food (Purina Naturals, Purina Kitten or Iams preferred)

– Adult Cat Food (Purina Naturals preferred)- Wet Cat or Kitten Food

– Enrichment Items (Toys, Trees, Scratchers etc)

– Odoban Cleaning Solution

– Blankets or Small Throws

– Laundry Soap (Scent Free is preferred)

– Scoopers / Cat Boxes- Dog Food (Purina is preferred)