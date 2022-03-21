BINGHAMTON, NY – A novel that was published in 2015 just had its film rights sold and it set to be filmed right here in Greater Binghamton.

Everett De Morier, a Binghamton native, wrote the novel Thirty-Three Cecils and most of the book took place locally.

Thirty-Three Cecils won the top fiction prize at the London Book Festival, was named book of the year, and it was required for High School reading at Binghamton schools.

De Morier was joined by Kelly Fancher, a producer also from Binghamton, to speak to students at SUNY Broome about the art of script writing.

“The part of the book is set here, the apartment that Dutch lived in was my apartment in the 20s. The Belmar was here and Kelly has just been able to really get the finical incentives and all that stuff. I remember one night when I was talking to Brian the producer and I said ‘what do you think?’ and he said it doesn’t make sense to film it anywhere else,” says Morier.

De Morier says the plan is to hopefully start filming in the summer.

He also wrote the screenplay for this film, which is not all that common.

De Morier and Fancher spoke to the class on how the film industry works and what it takes to go from screen to script.