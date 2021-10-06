Local school district warns about “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The latest TikTok trend has a local school sending out a warning.

Chenango Forks Central School District warns of the trend “Devious Licks,” which they say has surfaced in schools nationwide.

For the challenge, students post videos of themselves engaged in a variety of pranks depending on the month.

The school district says September’s prank was vandalism, which had occurred at the school.

For October, the Devious Licks challenges include smacking a staff member on the backside, exposing oneself in the hallway and making messes in the cafeteria.

Chenango Forks warns that anyone participating in these challenges will face serious repercussions that could result in suspension or legal ramifications.