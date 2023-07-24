ONEONTA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Members of the community are invited to help raise money for patients in need by dining out.

The Dine Out for a Cause campaign allows guests to enjoy local restaurants while also raising money for Helios Care and their patients. Helios Care is a hospice and palliative care program treating and supporting people and veterans with serious illness across Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties. They provide extensive care, treatments, emotional support, and family support. They also run a day camp for grieving children and teens to help them cope with the loss of a loved one.

Restaurants across the three counties are participating in the fundraiser on various dates throughout the rest of the summer. Dates and locations as to where you can support the health care program are listed below.

The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant in Downsville, Delaware County is hosting an event every Monday night in July

The classic Bella Michael’s in Oneonta, Otsego County is hosting events on August 9 and 10

Rusty Bison in Cooperstown, Otsego County is an event on August 17

The Lakehouse in Richfield Springs, Otsego County is hosting an event on August 27 from 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information on the organization and dining program, visit helioscare.org.