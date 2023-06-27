GREENE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local bar and restaurant is preparing boxing fans for the main event.

Patocka’s, a family-owned gastropub located in Greene, is welcoming boxing fans to join them for a special appearance from former professional boxer, Ray Mercer. Mercer will be at the pub on June 28th from 6 to 8pm to meet and dine with fans.

After winning the heavyweight gold medal in the 1988 Summer Olympics, Mercer went on to have an incredibly successful boxing career. He began fighting in 1984 at age 23 while serving in the United States Army. He quickly grew as an amateur boxer and won many military titles, the US Amateur Boxing Federation title, and the 1985 US Army and Inter-service Heavyweight Championship. Mercer gained recognition and was chosen as a member of the 1988 Olympic team where he knocked out all four of his opponents and won gold. Soon after, he was honorably discharged from the Army and began his career as a professional boxer.

Mercer turned pro in 1989, scoring a series of knockouts. He fought against many big names such as Smokin’ Bert Cooper, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield. He most famously defeated, Tommy Morrison in a fight billed the ‘Test of Courage.’

Following his boxing career, Mercer tried his hand at kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

Patocka’s has been serving the community since December 2022. They offer a wide variety of casual dining. To make reservations call (607) 875-0485