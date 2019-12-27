Local resident turns 100; Mayor David declares day in her honor

by: NC 34 Staff

A lifelong resident of the Binghamton area has turned 100.

Frances Eleanor Sandwick hit triple digits yesterday.

Mayor Rich David declared it “Frances E. Sandwick Day” to mark the special occasion.

Sandwick grew up in Kirkwood, and met her husband, Delbert, while she lived on Binghamton’s East Side.

The two were married in 1943.She attended Ridley Lowell Business and Technical Institute and worked for Ansco.

Sandwick has been a diehard New York Yankees fan all her life, and attended Ogden United Methodist Church for 70 years

