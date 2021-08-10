Local reactions to Cuomo resignation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Longtime Cuomo foe Congresswoman Claudia Tenney put out a statement saying that the criminal investigations into the Governor’s conduct should continue.

And she believes those in his inner circle who aided and abetted him should be held accountable as well.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino called Cuomo’s decision the right thing to do and pledged his assistance to Hochul.

State Senator Fred Akshar says it’s time to move forward and focus on New York’s State’s broken economy.

And Broome County Executive Jason Garnar called Hochul a friend to our area who he looks forward to working with.