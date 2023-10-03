BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local gospel rapper is using his hardships and the word of God to inspire his listeners.

Binghamton-native Sha-Kim “Scholar” Young is a lyrical rapper inspiring others to overcome their struggles.

Young grew up in the church and creates age-appropriate music as a way to give back to others and lead by example. He has released three albums and is currently working on his fourth.

Young says his music is heavily influenced by his favorite rapper Naz who raps about issues that mean something to him. He says at the end of the day, it’s not about being a rapper, it’s about being a human being.

“It means something, you know? Hip-hop is a serious thing. Growing up here in Binghamton people don’t understand because in the state of New York everything is about New York City. But they don’t understand the talent that is right here in Binghamton. My rap name is Scholar and bottom line, I grew up here and I’m proud have grown up right here. It’s all about pride,” said Young.

Young performs at local venues. You can find his music at soundcloud.com/scholar1987.