BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton native has returned to her hometown to pursue her musical career and share her talents.

Passionn is holding an album release party tomorrow evening at the Bundy Museum Annex in Binghamton.

The 2010 Binghamton High School graduate originally joined the military before deciding to pursue a career in music.

She says her album “Aliens and Angels” features not just her rapping, but a variety of moods and melodies.

Passionn says she found a vibrant music scene when she returned to Binghamton in 2019.

“It’s a diamond in the rough. I decided to stay. My plan wasn’t to stay but I decided to stay in Binghamton because I just love the energy here, there’s something different like an energy shift that’s happened since I returned.”

Tomorrow’s show is free to the public, although donations are welcome, and runs from 8 to midnight.

There will be plenty of other acts including Green Creeks, Funeral Funk, DJ Xhadowcat, Amani O and DJ Regg plus refreshments and Passionn music and merchandise for sale.

Aliens and Angels is available on all major streaming services.