KIRKWOOD NY, (WIVT/WBGN)-Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood NY is winding down July with a bang with two lively events for fans of the racing community.

As a part of the track’s seventy-second and possibly final season, Five Mile Point is hosting two events to reel all of the fans in.

This Saturday, July 23rd, “Pack the Track” comes to the raceway with full slate of action at over half the price.

“Pack the Track” is perfect for fans that are light on funds but still want to have a fun and exciting weekend.

Saturday’s slate will have modified as well as all other racing divisions with a little treat in the form of a two lap RC race around the oval.

All grandstand admission is $5 and children 8 years or younger are free.

The following weekend on Saturday July 30th, Five Mile is celebrating its 58th Health Memorial race.

In honor of the tracks founder Irving Heath and his wife Anna, Five Mile will contest an exhilarating 40 lap race for the modified class.

Also on the 30th, the Speedway is hosting its annual Racer Reunion inviting racers from years past to return and be introduced in-between races and engage with their fans and fellow racers.

For both events, pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m., practice will begin at 5:15 p.m. with racing slated to begin at 6:05 p.m.

For more information and upcoming events visit the Five Mile Speedway website here.