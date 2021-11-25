Local pup “Sasha” wins reserved best in show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Sasha, the seven-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenean Shepherd and her handler, Ruthellen Viall competed at the National Dog Show on NBC this morning.

Ruthellen Viall is a long time resident of the Binghamton area and has owned Lots of Love Grooming Salon in Endicott for over twenty-five years.

She has been Sashas handler for most of Sashas life.

This two hour special came on immediately after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ended.

Viall told NewsChannel 34 that she has been to this show before but has never actually competed in it.

Sasha won the Herding Group Competition and then was reserved best in show, which is basically first runner up.

At the end of January Sasha will be competing at West Minster.