Local politicians react to Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a longtime foe of Cuomo’s. renewed her calls for the Governor to resign and be prosecuted.

Calling the Attorney General’s report damning and deeply disturbing, the Republican says Cuomo and his close aides created a culture of fear and intimidation as a means of covering up the Governor’s criminal behavior.

Tenney, who previously served in the New York State Assembly, says the action of Cuomo’s inner circle should also be investigated.

Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo has now joined the chorus of elected leaders from both sides of the aisle to call on the Governor to step down.

Lupardo had initially said when the allegations came to light that she would wait for the A-G’s report before rendering her judgment.

She says it is now clear that Cuomo is no longer able to effectively serve.

Both of the state’s U-S Senators are renewing their calls on Cuomo to resign.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement calling the alleged actions of the Governor profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable.

The Senators say the Attorney General’s report substantiates and corroborates the allegations of his female accusers.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino is calling on Cuomo to resign as well.

However, since it appears he doesn’t intend to, the freshman Republican is calling on his colleagues in the Assembly to advance its impeachment inquiry with a goal of removing him from office.

Republican State Senator Fred Akshar released a statement saying that the Governor must resign.

Democratic Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says Cuomo can no longer effectively serve the people of New York State.

And Democratic State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli renewed his prior statement that the Governor should step down.