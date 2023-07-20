BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Sheriff’s Office is launching a new app for your cell phone to keep the community up to date.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference today to announce the release of a free smart phone application. Sheriff Fred Akshar says the application was developed specifically to help Broome County residents and visitors better connect with the Sheriff’s Office and improve communication and transparency with the community. The app features public safety bulletins and alerts, plus, users can submit crime tips, access the most wanted list, the sex offender registry, and can provide direct feedback on interactions with Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“It is our hope of course that everyone in the community that follows us, that supports us, even maybe that doesn’t support us, that wants to know what we’re doing every single day will take advantage of this offering that we have today, by way of following us through this app,” said Akshar.

Akshar says that the app makes it easier for families of incarcerated individuals to check an inmates’ status. You can pay bail, make commissary deposits, make phone calls, and send mail or photos all through the app. The app is free and can be found in the App store or Google Play, just search for Broome County Sheriff.