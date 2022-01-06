BINGHAMTON, NY – An event that is designed to showcase local artists, is back tomorrow.

The Cooperative Gallery and the 2 Rivers Photographer Club are co-sponsoring the 10th Bob Johnston Photography Contest and Exhibit.

Bob Johnston was a gallery member who passed away in 2010, developing his own black and white prints of natural and manmade landscapes.

Local artists could submit up to 3 photos showcasing their art work.

Peg Johnston with the Cooperative Group says this is a great event in honor of her father.

“I think it’s important to showcase local artists of any kind and any shape or form whether it’s music or visual art, including photography, artisan. Local is what we’re about,” says Johnston.

It takes place tomorrow with doors opening at 6 and going till 9.

Awards are happening at 6:30, it will take place both in person and on Facebook live if you are unable to make it.

To watch, visit the go to Cooperative Gallery 213 on Facebook.

In addition to the awards announced by the judges tomorrow, anyone attending can also put their vote in.

Winners of the “Peoples Choice” will be announced at 3pm on January 29th.