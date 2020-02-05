Local photographer showcases “Trail of Truth Series” detailing those who have lost loved ones due to the opioid epidemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new photography exhibition depicts the raw emotion on display as families grieve loved ones lost to the opioid epidemic.

“True Black and White Photographs by Arra: Trail of Truth” documents last year’s Trail of Truth, a walk and street performance held to memorialize those who have died from drug overdoses.

Binghamton photographer Arra Norton uses a film camera, develops her own negatives and makes her prints at Binghamton Photo.

She says she hopes her show will foster a dialogue and promote awareness.

“I hope it brings more humanity to the issue because people are cold and mean toward people with substance use issues. I hope they can see them more as the people that they are,” says Norton.

Norton, who has been taking photos since she was a kid, says she prefers black and white to color because it’s more emotional.

The exhibit is on display at Binghamton Photo at 32 Cedar Street, which is part of the Bundy Museum campus.

There will be a First Friday opening reception from 6 to 9.