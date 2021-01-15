Local pharmacies prepare for eventual doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local pharmacies are gearing up to play their role in vaccine distribution.

The pharmacies in local Price Chopper stores and others are ironing out their schedules as they seek to acquire doses from the state.

Price Chopper, with locations in Chenango Bridge, Endicott, and Binghamton, says it will be vaccinating those who qualify in the 1-A or 1-B groups.

These are primarily targeted to people aged 65 and older.

Wegman’s also has the vaccine, but all its available appointments have been filled.

Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all working to do the same.

For more information, including how to schedule an appointment, you can call the state hotline at 1-833-697-4829.