BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is honoring local medical providers for their role in protecting young children from lead poisoning.

County Executive Jason Garnar and Public Health Director Mary McFadden held a news conference at Otsiningo Park to announce the inaugural LEADy awards.

The LEADy, which stands for Lead Education, Advocacy and Diagnostic, recognizes local healthcare providers with the highest lead testing rates.

Endwell Family Physicians was honored for the highest testing rates among 1 year-olds, while UHS Primary Care in Windsor received the awards for 2 year-olds and both 1 and 2 year-olds combined.

127 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning in Broome County since 2019.

McFadden says the number one risk factor is lead paint, which was banned in 1978 but is still present in many local homes.

“When those babies and toddlers and children are playing on the floor, and they’re just exploring their world, they’re more likely to put their hands in their mouth, and therefore ingesting the lead dust. And because their bodies are developing very quickly, that absorption of lead happens just as quickly.”

McFadden recommends that families with young children take the following precautions: mopping floors, wet-wiping surfaces, washing toys, washing children’s hands, especially before eating, and removing shoes when entering the house due to lead soil contamination.

The county health department has been addressing the issue of lead for many years through its Healthy Neighborhood Program and lead repairs funded through federal HUD grants.

The health department offers safety assessments, free cleaning products and free training on how to address lead in the home.

For more information, call 778-2847.