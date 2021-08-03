Local park is a Bark for Your Park grant finalist

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is asking the community for help to make a play space for our canine companions.

The County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services has been named a finalist for the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest.

Right now, Broome County is one of just 30 competing, and the top 10 will receive a 25 thousand dollar award.

That money will go towards creating a dog park at the north end of Otsiningo Park near the Northgate Plaza.

Parks Director Liz Woidt says dog parks provide a lot of benefits.

“They’re essential for pet happiness, they provide a safe outdoor space for dogs to socialize off leash, and helps them build better bonds with other dogs and their owners. It provides physical and mental exercise,” says Woidt.

Starting today, anyone over 18 can vote once per day for Broome County.

Voting ends on the 31st.

After the 31st, the top 5 communities will receive 25 thousand dollars to construct a new park while the other 5 will be rewarded with 5 thousand to enhance its existing local dog parks.

To vote for the Otsiningo Park North dog park go to barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/Binghamton/NY.