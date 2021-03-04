Local organization helps fly man to Cleveland Clinic in order to receive much needed healthcare

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization took transportation assistance to a new level today by getting a resident to a medical clinic in Cleveland to get him the help he needs.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis shows us what happens when you never lose hope.

Endicott resident, Bill Dalton, is getting ready to take off for the skies.

Just when he thought it would be the end of the line for him because he had no way of getting to the Cleveland Clinic, his luck changed.

Two non profit organizations got together to make it possible to get Dalton the help he needs.

“I feel blessed, thankful, I feel thankful, and I want to get better,” says Dalton.

Dalton suffers from lung conditions, one of those being emphysema.

Getthere has been working with Dalton since June of 2019.

It has gotten him to all of his local doctors appointments and even went as far as booking all of his plasma appointments 9 months in advance.

Getthere helps people with transportation to their doctors appointments and it even helps fund transportation for people if they cannot afford it on their own.

Stephanie Button, a Mobility and Transportation Advocate at Getthere, has been working tirelessly to get Dalton the help he needs.

“I feel great, I’m glad that he is on his way to better days,” says Button.

Button was the one who came across the company Wings Flights of Hope about a week into finding transportation for Dalton.

She was in contact with the founder of the company, Joe DeMarco, for about three weeks making sure his services would be able to help Dalton get to Cleveland.

Wings provides completely free transportation that is all volunteer based, which made this the perfect fit for Dalton.

“I love doing it, you get to meet people and they’re so thankful and you see people having really difficult times and they are just happy someone is giving them care,” says Wings Flights of Hope founder Joe DeMarco.

DeMarco, has been doing this for 17 years now and to him there is nothing more rewarding than being able to put a smile on people’s faces and getting them the help that they need.

“When you see the difference it makes in people, that’s what motivates us,” says DeMarco.

Dalton is so appreciative of everyone that has helped him get to where he is at today, they are what kept him going and what made him not lose faith, especially through these difficult times.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing, it’s a beautiful thing for me and for other people to know that are hurting and think its hopeless because it’s not,” says Dalton.

Dalton says that this is like a miracle for him and if it wasn’t for Getthere and Wings Flights of Hope he may have never been able to get the medical help he needs.

For more information about Getthere you can call its call center anytime between 7 and 7, Monday through Friday at 855-373-4040.

As for Wings Flights of Hope you can get more information regarding their services at wingsflight.org.