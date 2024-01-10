BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local officials are hosting a community celebration to honor the life of one of America’s most influential leaders.

The annual march for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. It will begin at the MLK Statue, located at the Peace Makers Square near the Court Street Bridge, and will end at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

The march will be followed by musical performances as well as remarks from special guests, including keynote speaker Richard Roberson.

The theme for this year’s program is “Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence”.

The event is free and open to all who wish to attend. Refreshments will be available.

For more information on the program, call MLK Commission Secretary, Naomi Branch at

(607)340-5379