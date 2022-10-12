BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is engaging the public in local elections by hosting Meet the Candidates Night.

Last night at the Holiday Inn Downtown, local candidates were asked questions, moderated by our own Jim Ehmke, focused primarily on the local business community, as well as hot button questions in our state and country.

Candidates were prompted with 5 questions, and were given 2 minutes to respond to each of them.

The officials included Donna Lupardo and Sophia Resciniti for the 123rd Assembly District, as well as Lea Webb and Rich David for the 52nd Senate District.

Local elections will take place on November 8th.