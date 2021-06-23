Local Odyssey of the Mind team competes worldwide

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of middle and high school students recently competed in a worldwide competition.

Teams were asked to prepare an 8 minute skit where a youngster character is transported into a story book land via a magical beanstalk.

They were also asked to make a prop that grows and include two baking soda works of art.

The team was sponsored by the American Civic Association so that way they could pull this all together.

Their coach, Romineh Sethi says this program is truly amazing.

“They have to just think on their feet. It’s through this program where the kids learn the skills that they really need in life because sometimes you don’t always learn them in school. You don’t learn how to duct tape, or glue or cut,” says Dawood-Sethi.

This team consisted of 7 students, 3 seniors from Vestal High School, 2 Vestal middle school students and 2 students from Seton.

They placed 4th overall in the worldwide division, missing 3rd by a very small amount.