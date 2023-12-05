VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – 7 Brew has named a local nurse as its most recent Hero.

7 Brew announced on Tuesday that Michelle Hroncich was chosen as November’s 7 Brew Hero.

Hroncich is the Vestal Middle School Nurse and is being honored for saving a student’s life in April 2022. She found the student lying on the ground unresponsive and deployed four rounds of defibrillation and several CPR sequences to bring him back to consciousness before the police and EMS teams arrived.

The community can support Hroncich on December 11 by visiting the Vestal 7 Brew, located at location at 100 Plaza Drive. 7 Brew will donate $1 from every drink purchased to Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry. Hroncich is a volunteer with the food pantry and its efforts significantly impact the Vestal community during the holiday season.