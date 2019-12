From: Twin Tiers Honor Flight

Join us Saturday Janurary 11 at the Chalk Market Creative Studio, 800 Valley View Plaza, Suite 5, in Johnson City for a fun time of creating.

When you come to our party, you’ll be able to make a little something to take home (like a noddle board, a doormat, a framed photo and more!) and the proceeds will benefit our local veterans.

Learn more about what you can create and sign up to reserve your spot (you must do this in advance) by clicking here.