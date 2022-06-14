ENDICOTT, NY – Nature writer and photographer Rick Marsi will present his book, For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal, at the next meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club.

The program will highlight a year in the life of his favorite Southern Tier wetland according to club Publicity Chair, Merrill Douglas. “Get to know how wetlands work and what creatures inhabit them through Marsi’s educational and entertaining narrative. His magazine-quality photos illustrate the program.”

The meeting will take place on Monday, June 27th at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, starting at 7 p.m.

The church is at 17 Nanticoke Avenue, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting room is located in the back of the building which you can access from the parking lot. The meeting is free of charge and open to all who would like to attend.

Marsi will be on hand after the event to sign copies of his book and to greet attendees.

For more information, visit www.ackcny.org or contact Merrill Douglas at mdouglas@stny.rr.org.