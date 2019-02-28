Local News

World's best nature photography final year at Roberson Museum

Posted: Feb 28, 2019

Updated: Feb 28, 2019 06:58 PM EST

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A series devoted to the world's best nature photography is entering its final year at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

Nature's Best Year 3 opens to the public tomorrow for First Friday. 

This is the third and final year that Roberson is hosting the collection of award winning photos from the likes of National Geographic and the Smithsonian.

Executive Director Michael Grasso says it's a perfect fit for families.

Binghamton is the only place other than the Smithsonian that the images are on display.

The show will only be up until early Summer.

Tomorrow's opening runs from noon to 9 and there will be a First Friday discounted entry fee.

