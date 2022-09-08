UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties recently received a grant of nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The grant will go towards the Regional Apprenticeship and Readiness Project, a project that will develop job training programs and help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries.

The WDB said that the project advances the U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by, “Increasing the number of programs and apprentices, diversifying the industries that use Registered Apprenticeship and improving the access to and performance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs for underrepresented and underserved communities, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants.”

The project is available across 11 counties including Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties.

Participants will receive career guidance, and assessment and training in a chosen field, such as manufacturing, IT, healthcare, or the trades.

The funding will give job seekers 18 years and older, who have a diagnosed disability, the workforce training and skills they need to succeed.