BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The 2023 Women’s Conference and Expo will be held on Thursday, June 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton for a day filled with professional and personal development.

The theme from for the event this year is “BE AUTHENTIC!” which carries along one of the event’s many goals. Which is to be all-inclusive for women of all backgrounds and ensure that all feel welcome.

“We trust that women will leave the conference with tools to progress in their personal and professional lives. We want the attendees to have shared some laughs, gain confidence and create life-long connections,” the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce said.

The event will begin with speaker Kaitlyn Corse, who is an Executive Coach, Well-being Partner, and Talent Development Consultant. Her comments will focus on supporting leaders and organizations in burnout prevention, engagement, and healthy high-performance work cultures. Attendees will then be invited to go into breakout sessions and visit multiple booths with exhibitions. The booths will include goods and services sold by women for women.

“The Women’s Conference brings a new level of excitement to our programming. This event has grown enormously over the past few years. Female empowerment is vitally important to me, and the Women’s Conference provides an opportunity for women to empower and support other women” Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance between the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and The Agency said.

There will be 12 different breakout sessions focusing on leadership and company culture, making connections, mental health, and the power of female relationships. During lunch, guests will hear from Keynote Speaker, Michelle Courtney Berry, CEO of Courtney Consulting Enterprises, LLC. Her speech will focus on the importance for women, no matter who they are, where they work or how they work, to be validated and supported.

For the first time the event will be supporting two charity partners: Rise NY and the YWCA.

Rise NY assists families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence and to increase the community’s awareness of this pervasive problem.

“Rise is thrilled to participate in the 2023 Women’s Conference because it presents an opportunity to educate attendees about domestic violence, an issue that affects one in four women, as well as share information about the crucial services we provide to lift up survivors” Executive Director for Rise-NY, Nicole Barren said.

The YWCA serves women and girls in the areas of racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement, and health and safety.

“The Women’s Conference held by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds profound significance for our organization, the YWCA of Binghamton. We are thrilled to have been selected as one of the charities to be part of this exceptional event” Senior Project Director for YWCA in Binghamton/Broome County, Crystal Sackett said. “As we prepare to table at the conference, our excitement is palpable, as it presents a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, connect with like-minded individuals, and showcase the vital work we do.”

Guests are encouraged to engage with these organizations’ websites and to bring items from the donation lists to the conference. Raffle tickets will be given for each donation, offering a chance to win prizes. The donation item lists can be found on the Women’s Conference website.

For more information, visit www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/womens-conference/ or contact Debby Evans at (607) 772-8860.