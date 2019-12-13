Winter Wonderland at the Lee Barta Community Center

From: The United Way of Broome County

WHAT: United Way of Broome County’s Emerging Leaders Society (ELS), alongside the United Way team and local sponsors, a Winter Wonderland event will be hosted at the Lee Barta Community Center.

The free community event will feature holiday ornament decorating, holiday crafts, DIY healthy holiday snacks, , a visit from Rowdy the Rumble Pony, and the opportunity for a photo with Santa Claus!

The family-friendly event is sponsored by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Media encouraged to attend the event.

WHEN: Saturday, December 14, 1-3pm

WHERE: Lee Barta Community Center 108 Liberty Street, Binghamton

