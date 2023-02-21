BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. tomorrow for the following local counties:

New York

Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, and Chemung

Pennsylvania

Bradford and Susquehanna

According to the NWS, mixed precipitation is expected. Those counties could see 1-2 inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice.

Slippery road conditions are expected which could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

Snow is expected to be heavy at times late Wednesday morning before turning over to sleet and freezing rain after 2 p.m. The freezing rain is then expected to change over to all rain by 10 p.m.

The NWS says that the warning is more specific to those in higher elevations, as minimal snow and ice accumulations are expected in the valley locations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling and call 5-1-1 for the latest travel conditions.