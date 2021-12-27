ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Check your stockings for a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

According to the New York Lottery, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Addison. The drawing was held on Christmas Eve.

The winning prize was the second place prize in the $187 million lottery game and was also won by someone in Michigan.

The winning numbers for the second place prize were: 16-17-25-36-37 and the Megaball was 16. The Megaplier was X2.

One New Yorker won a third place $1,000 prize, 35 won the $500 fourth place prize, and thousands won prizes between $2 and $200.

If you won a New York Lottery prize worth more than $601, the New York Lottery has these steps to claim your prize.

  • Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. An appointment is required to claim prize.
  • Redeem at a local Prize Claim Center. Appointment is not required to claim prize.
  • Mail it to the Lottery 

What you need

To redeem your prize, you will need to provide 

  1.   Your winning ticket 
  2.   A filled-out Claim Form
  3.   A valid government-issued ID
  4.   A valid Social Security Number or FEIN 

Visit the New York Lottery website for more claim information.