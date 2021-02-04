Windsor’s Ethan Reeds signs NLI to New Haven

WINDSOR, NY – Yesterday, a Windsor football stand out made his college commitment official in writing.

Senior quarterback Ethan Reed signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of New Haven.

Reed’s commitment is even more impressive when you consider he played just one year on varsity.

However, Reed made the most of his short time as he passed and ran for over 1-thousand yards each, while throwing 16 touchdowns, rushing for 12 more, and throwing only a single interception.

While Reed is certainly excited to get down to Connecticut in the fall, he’s looking forward to getting one more chance to play for his current school.

“That’s just getting ready for the football season itself. Lifting, and eventually practicing and getting ready for the team. Just, I’ve been waiting to compete, waiting for this time. I’m so grateful that we have the opportunity now,” says Reed.

As of now, the plan is for the Fall 2 season to begin on March 1st, giving Reed just under a month left to wait.

Upon graduating, Reed is planning on studying Criminology at New Haven, with hopes of eventually working for the National Security Agency.