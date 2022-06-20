WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Windsor gym teacher and wrestling coach is being recognized as one of the best educators in our region.

Windsor High School Physical Education Teacher Jeff Nolan is one of 3 recipients of the Visions Federal Credit Union Educator of the Year award.



Nolan teaches phys ed in the gymnasium, as well as a course titled Principals of Biomedical Science in the classroom. He’s also varsity wrestling coach and organizer of the state’s oldest wrestling competition, the Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament, also known as The Tournament of Champions.



Nolan says he’s humbled by the honor.

“It’s good to be appreciated. Anyone would tell you that in any walk of life,” said Nolan. “When you put your passion and you work hard at something, and someone tells you you’re doing a great job, it feels great. Again, as a teacher, perspective goes right back to the kids and how important it is to make sure you’re telling the kids that they’re doing a great job as well.”

Visions asks students and colleagues to nominate teachers across its footprint in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It judges them on passion for teaching, professional growth, community involvement and dedication to education.