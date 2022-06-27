WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Windsor will play host to the third annual Corn Festival and Tractor Show on Saturday, August 27th.

The event allows you to stop by and enjoy all things related to corn. Corn dogs, roasted corn, popcorn, kettle corn, and much more will be available to snack on. The festival will also have live music, a tractor display, a corn husking contest, corn crafts, a history of corn display, face painting, a duck race, games for all ages, and much more family fun.

Admission to the festival is free but canned food donations are encouraged to benefit Windsor’s Human Development Food Pantry. The festivities will take place from noon until 5 p.m. at Klumpp Park in Windsor.