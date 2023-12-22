WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Students in Whitney Point no longer have to worry about being hungry at school.

State Senator Lea Webb announced that Whitney Point Central School District is taking advantage of new state funding to cover free breakfasts and lunches for all of its students, regardless of income eligibility.

The state allocated $135 million for districts that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision for the cost of meals not covered by the federal government.

Whitney Point Superintendent Jo-Ann Sexton says meeting the nutritional needs of children is essential for their health, well-being and readiness for learning.