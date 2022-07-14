GREENE, NY – Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit, Red Rabbit has been scheduled to be performed at the Chenango River Theatre 3 times this summer.
Dubbed “The play no one is allowed to talk about” was written by the award-winning Iranian playwright.
On each night, a different actor will read the script cold for the first time durign the performance in front of a live audience, not allowed to repeat the performance once completed.
The 3 performers who will be featured are Dori May Ganisin, Heidi Weeks and Drew Kahl.
The dates of each performance are:
Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Dori May Ganisin
Tuesday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m. – Heidi Weeks
Tuesday, August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. – Drew Kahl
Tickets are $14 each and are on sale now.