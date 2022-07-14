Courtesy of Chenango River Theatre. Pictured left to right: Dori May Ganisin, Heidi Weeks, Drew Kahl

GREENE, NY – Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit, Red Rabbit has been scheduled to be performed at the Chenango River Theatre 3 times this summer.

Dubbed “The play no one is allowed to talk about” was written by the award-winning Iranian playwright.

On each night, a different actor will read the script cold for the first time durign the performance in front of a live audience, not allowed to repeat the performance once completed.

The 3 performers who will be featured are Dori May Ganisin, Heidi Weeks and Drew Kahl.

The dates of each performance are:

Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Dori May Ganisin

Tuesday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m. – Heidi Weeks

Tuesday, August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. – Drew Kahl

Tickets are $14 each and are on sale now.