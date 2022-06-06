BINGHAMTON, NY – The What Is Magic? show and workshop is officially coming to Phelps Mansion in Binghamton presented in partnership with Learn To Amaze Magic Academy.

The show will take place Saturday, June 11th from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

David Black, a magician who has performed in the southern tier for the last 35 years, will lead the show.

Black, a graduate of Binghamton University, holds degrees in Theater and Psychology as well as being the President of the Southern Tier Magic Circle.

The program will include a magic show followed by a hands-on workshop which includes the basics of S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) as well as critical thinking.

The show and workshop are suggested for children ages 7 to 12 years old.

For more information and registration, follow the link below.

PhelpsMansion.org/event/one-day-wonder-program-what-is-magic