OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Adam Weitsman, the owner of Upstate Shredding in Owego, has donated $250,000 to Hillel Academy of Broome County.

Hillel Academy is a small, Jewish, private school that has been operating for over 50 years. The school was facing financial issues, and President Joy Yorkoni reached out to Weitsman to let him now that the school was on the brink of closure.

Weitsman has been on the Executive Board of Hillel Academy since September 2022. He says that his family regularly attends attends school functions and that his parents, Fred and Sandra, have been involved with the academy for many years.

He said he felt it was his obligation to step in and help.

Yorkina said, “‘I asked him to consider donating to help us survive. Literally 30 seconds after I reached out, he (Adam) responded by calling me and simply said ‘No It’s Not.’ I remember saying to him, that unless he knows something that I don’t, we simply do not have enough money to run the school for another year. In typical Adam Weitsman style, he stepped in and saved the day, our organization and community is deeply grateful for his help and support.”

The $250,000 donation will help with operation costs for the 2023 academic year.

For more information on Hillel Academy, you can visit its website: hillelacademyofbroomecounty.org.