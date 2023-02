(WIVT/WBGH) – Weis Markets donated over ten thousand dollars from customers rounding up when they checkout.

Weis Markets gave $14,000 to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse from customers rounding up in the month of December, plus a corporate contribution.

Upstate Golisano is one of several recipients of Weis’ in-store round up campaign for regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

Those couple of extra cents at checkout manage to go a long way.