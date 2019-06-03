BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Local students received a little help in developing their green thumb last week.

Weis Markets donated a thousand dollars to the George F Johnson Garden Club.

The donation helped the club buy a variety of tools, raised beds, gloves and plants.

The George F Johnson Garden Club features Kindergarten through 5th grade students joined with their parents or other family members growing a wide variety of plants including squash, cucumbers, peppers and strawberries.

Garden Manager Brenda Mariano, who's in her 9th season with the club, says the Weis donation comes at a much-needed time.

"With all the rain we've been receiving this garden got very wet. Underneath it is a lot of clay and even though we supplemented this dirt over and over again last year we lost probably 90 percent of our plants due to just too much water they rotted in the ground. SO these raised beds alone will help us."

Mariano says the club meets monthly during the off-season and now through Labor Day they meet weekly.

She says in September they harvest what they have grown and use it to make a big pot luck dinner.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone